Buick carjacked from northeast Calgary dealership following test drive
Calgary police are investigating after a carjacking at a northeast dealership on Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed that around 3:50 p.m., a man carjacked a 2011 beige Buick Lucerne with a dealer plate attached after arriving back at the dealership following a completed test drive.
When the customer and salesperson returned to the dealership, the customer produced a knife. The salesperson got out of the vehicle and the customer took off with the car.
It was last seen heading north on 36th Street N.E.
The suspect produced a B.C. driver's licence before he went on the test drive. He's described as a white male.
Ground units and HAWCS are searching for the vehicle.
No one was hurt during the incident.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-