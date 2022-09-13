iHeartRadio

Building evacuated after fire in south east London

Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London.

According to London fire, the incident started just after 10 p.m. at 88 King Edward Ave. on the lowest level of a three-storey walk up building.

The building had to be evacuated and residents were taken to nearby hotels.

A fire inspector has been called in to determine cause. 

