Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M

A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.

People familiar with the award-winning show will recognize the two-storey brick home in Goodwood, Ont. as Rose Apothecary, a boutique store opened in the show by David Rose, who is played by Canadian actor Dan Levy.

"(The) landmark building full of history, even before being featured on popular Canadian TV series," the listing for the property says.

The home is attached to a storefront building, which the agent says gives "a whole new meaning to work from home."

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property also had a one-car detached garage and an unfinished basement.

It's been on the market for three days.

It's not the first property to hit the market since becoming famous by the popular worldwide show.

In February, the mansion featured in season one of the show, located at 30 Fifeshire Road in Toronto's St. Andrew Windfields neighbourhood, was listed for $21,888,000. The price was reduced later in the year to $17.8 million, but it still remains on the market.

The mansion is the residence the Rose family lives in before it's revealed they've lost their fortune and must start fresh.

The home, constructed in 2012 and known as La Belle Mansion, boasts 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on just over half an acre of land.

The property also features both indoor and outdoor saltwater swimming pools.

In 2020, the motel featured in every episode of the show, which in reality was called Hockley Motel, also hit the market for $2 million.

The 6.8-acre property is located just outside Mono, Ont.