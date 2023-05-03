Building material manufacturer in Palmerston gets $1.5 million boost from province

The provincial government has announced funding for a building material manufacturer in Minto Township.

Trusscore is receiving $1.5-million to improve its manufacturing processes and create 68 new jobs.

Matthew Rae, MPP for Perth-Wellington, made the announcement on Wednesday morning at the Palmerston manufacturing facility.

“This significant investment will allow Trusscore to take our operations to the next level,” said Dave Caputo, CEO of Trusscore.

“By upgrading and expanding our Palmerston manufacturing facility, implementing state-of-the-art systems, and focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative high-tech solutions to the building materials industry.”

Trusscore creates PVC-based wall and ceiling panels that are replacements for traditional drywall panels for residential and commercial construction.

The funding is part of the provincial government’s regional development program to strengthen the advanced manufacturing sector.