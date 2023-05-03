Building material manufacturer in Palmerston gets $1.5 million boost from province
The provincial government has announced funding for a building material manufacturer in Minto Township.
Trusscore is receiving $1.5-million to improve its manufacturing processes and create 68 new jobs.
Matthew Rae, MPP for Perth-Wellington, made the announcement on Wednesday morning at the Palmerston manufacturing facility.
“This significant investment will allow Trusscore to take our operations to the next level,” said Dave Caputo, CEO of Trusscore.
“By upgrading and expanding our Palmerston manufacturing facility, implementing state-of-the-art systems, and focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative high-tech solutions to the building materials industry.”
Trusscore creates PVC-based wall and ceiling panels that are replacements for traditional drywall panels for residential and commercial construction.
The funding is part of the provincial government’s regional development program to strengthen the advanced manufacturing sector.
-
Waterloo’s Ed “Peewee Charles” Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon LightfootLocal musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
-
Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by ParliamentThe House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.
-
'I think people are excited': Coronation anticipation ahead of King Charles' historic dayRoyal souvenirs are in high demand at Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, Ont. — where royalists have been purchasing commemorative things in the days and weeks leading up to King Charles’ coronation.
-
London, Ont. risks running low on a critical asset for attracting new jobsA new report going to city council warns that ensuring local employment keeps pace during London’s population boom will require more investment in shovel-ready industrial land.
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampmentHalifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead CountyTwo wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.
-
$15 of food for $5: App offering surplus food for a fraction of the cost expands to Windsor and LondonAn app which allows people to order a mystery array of surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants for "a fraction of the cost" has officially expanded to Windsor and London.
-
-
N.S. students stomp their way to higher math grades with coding programA Halifax school is leading the pack when it comes to learning to code in an active and collaborative way.