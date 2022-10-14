Building on Furby Street destroyed in overnight fire

A home on Furby Street is a total loss following an overnight fire.

The fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. on Friday at a multi-unit residential building in the 500 block of Furby.

When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got to the scene, they found large flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters attacked the fire from outside the structure and remained on scene into the morning.

No one was hurt. The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team came to the scene to help 10 residents find temporary accommodations. Two neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution.

Furby Street is closed in both directions between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue.

Platoon Chief Don Enns of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were on the scene of the fire for several hours as it was “incredibly stubborn.”

“We had trouble, we could not place master streams at the [scene] because of the hydro lines and heavy tree growth in the area,” he said.

“We had to go all in with hand lines, which created a fair amount of difficulty.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.