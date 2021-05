Waterloo regional police say a business on Manitou Drive was evacuated due to a fire on Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the fire shortly after noon.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

On scene at a business near Manitou Drive in Kitchener for reports of a fire.



The building has been evacuated.



Please avoid the area.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/9OGRIOzHek

