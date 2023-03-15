Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortage

The Township of Clearview wishes to notify all landowners within the Stayner settlement area that the Stayner municipal drinking water supply has reached its current available capacity.

On Friday, March 10, the remaining available water units were allocated through building permit issuance.

As of March 13, Clearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structure in Stayner that requires new water capacity. This does not apply to final approved subdivisions or properties that have already secured water allocation through an agreement with Clearview.

Stayner's zoning by-law requires properties within full municipal service areas to be serviced with water and wastewater infrastructure to build upon them.

In this regard, 'serviced' means having both pipes in the ground and treatment capacity available relative to the needs of the land use.

Residents are assured that the safety of the Stayner drinking water supply is not affected. This measure is being put in place to ensure that the integrity of the system will not be compromised.

The Township is working with the development community and the province toward a financing solution for the shovel-ready project that will bring additional water capacity to Stayner.