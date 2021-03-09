Police in Guelph have released a building back to its property manager after a fire that left one woman dead earlier this month.

Officials were called to a townhouse complex on Westwood Road just before 3 a.m. on March 4.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to a news release, investigators have determined that the fire started on a couch in the basement of the unit.

Most of the damage was contained to the basement, officials said. Police did not provide a damage estimate, but said that the residence has been returned to the property manager.