Brandon firefighters respond to construction site fire

Emergency crews in Brandon are responding to a fire at a construction site Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Brandon Police Service’s Twitter, the fire appears to be in a building that is under construction near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and E.Fotheringham Drive.

"It appears to be a four-storey apartment building that was being built at the time. As far as I am aware, it was a total loss," said Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service.

Brandon police said emergency crews were called to the area at 8:15 a.m.

Pictures and video from the scene show a large cloud of smoke and flames coming from the building.

There were no reported injuries, according to Brandon police.

Sararas said the surrounding area includes both residential and commercial spaces. She said she does not believe any residents in the nearby apartment buildings had to be evacuated.

"The crews were able to contain it and get it under control before it reached that point," Sararas said.

Multiple intersections in the area are blocked off to avoid congestion and allow crews to work, though Sararas said Victoria Avenue has since reopened to traffic. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.

