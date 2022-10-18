Bull moose found shot and killed near Blind River
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and abandoned a bull moose near Blind River.
In a news release Tuesday, the MNRF said conservation officers responded Oct. 5 to complaints of a dead moose located in the Mississagi River, near Blind River.
"Conservation officers located a dead bull moose near the mouth of the Mississagi River that had been shot and abandoned a few days earlier," the release said.
"The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact conservation officer Duncan Hill at 1-705-280-8678.
You can also call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
"Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy," the MNRF said.
For more information about unsolved cases, click here.
