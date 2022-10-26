Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.

On Oct. 4, conservation officers were alerted that a bull moose had been shot and left near Matheson. The season doesn't begin until Oct. 15, running until Nov. 15.

“The bull moose had been shot and abandoned a few days earlier and left by Shallow River Road off the Forestry Road north of Matheson,” the MNRF said in a news release.

“The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact conservation officer Jordan Morrison at 705-221-3426. You can also call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy,” the release said.

