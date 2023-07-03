Bull rider dies at rodeo event on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
A young bull rider is dead after suffering what appeared to be a head injury Sunday evening at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Emergency Medical Services confirmed on Monday that they were called to the grounds the day before.
EMS says an injured man of about 20 years of age died when his condition declined.
Sunday's incident occurred during an Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) event, the Mini Thni Qualifier Rodeo.
"The INFR would like it if you all could include in your prayers the family and friends of the young bull rider who was fatally injured at the Tour Rodeo in Canada today," the INFR posted to its Facebook page late Sunday night.
"More information will be forthcoming when the family sees fit. Please keep them in your prayers tonight."
