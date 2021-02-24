Members of the Airdrie Rural RCMP are investigating an overnight shooting in Rocky View County that left a bullet lodged in a bedroom door.

According to RCMP officials, officers responded to a home on Serenity Place — east of Calgary near the community of Delacour — shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a drive-by shooting.

A bullet had shattered an upstairs bedroom window and had become lodged in the bedroom door.

No injuries have been reported.

Surveillance footage gathered from a neighbouring home shows a single cab truck in the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers are canvassing the area Wednesday morning for additional evidence including surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.