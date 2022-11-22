Bullet holes found in Dartmouth home after reported shooting
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
The Halifax Regional Police forensics team combed through grass near Catherine Street in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday as they investigated a shooting.
Police were told about the shooting Tuesday, but they believe it happened early Saturday morning.
Officers found bullet holes in a home on Catherine Street, but say no injuries have been reported.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact investigators at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
