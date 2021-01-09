Ottawa police are looking to identify the suspect responsible for a targeted shooting in Lowertown late Friday night.

The Guns and Gangs Unit released surveillance video Saturday afternoon of the shooting, asking for the public's help to identify the shooter.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of York Street, east of King Edward Avenue, at around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported but police say they believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

G&G investigators are now asking for community assistance in identifying the suspect in last night's shooting in Lowertown. Do your part to help end senseless gun violence in Ottawa and make the call. Contact G&G at (613) 236-1222, extension 5050 or https://t.co/5jqq4DUDAQ pic.twitter.com/Sbid1pdKT4

In a statement Saturday afternoon, police said the investigation found a bullet penetrated a residence window and narrowly missed the occupant of the home.

"This occupant was not believe to be the intended target," police said.

Earlier in the day, the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit said it was looking to identify two people, described as "persons of interest" in this case.

Any witnesses to this shooting and specifically any witnesses who can identify either person of interest, are asked to contact the Guns & Gangs Unit at (613) 236-1222 Ext 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca