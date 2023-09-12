Bullets fired into house, garage and vehicle in Richmond neighbourhood: RCMP

Mounties are asking for the public's help investigating two recent reports of gunfire in the same Richmond, B.C., neighbourhood – where bullets were fired into a home, garage and vehicle.

Authorities said the incidents appear to have been targeted, and that Richmond RCMP have increased their presence in the area while they investigate.

Gunfire was first reported in the 6300 block of Chelmsford Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 27, then again on the same block at around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh of the Richmond RCMP Major Crime Unit described the area as being "densely populated by families and community members."

"People walk, run, ride their bikes, and simply carry out their daily lives," Hsieh said in a news release. "Having two incidents of gunfire in the same area is a major concern and significant resources are being dedicated to locate the person or persons responsible."

On Tuesday, authorities asked anyone with information or dash cam video that could help push their investigation forward to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.