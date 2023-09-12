Bullets fired into house, garage and vehicle in Richmond neighbourhood: RCMP
Mounties are asking for the public's help investigating two recent reports of gunfire in the same Richmond, B.C., neighbourhood – where bullets were fired into a home, garage and vehicle.
Authorities said the incidents appear to have been targeted, and that Richmond RCMP have increased their presence in the area while they investigate.
Gunfire was first reported in the 6300 block of Chelmsford Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 27, then again on the same block at around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh of the Richmond RCMP Major Crime Unit described the area as being "densely populated by families and community members."
"People walk, run, ride their bikes, and simply carry out their daily lives," Hsieh said in a news release. "Having two incidents of gunfire in the same area is a major concern and significant resources are being dedicated to locate the person or persons responsible."
On Tuesday, authorities asked anyone with information or dash cam video that could help push their investigation forward to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplaceA new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMPA fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard HunterThe London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
-
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to unveil fall COVID-19 plan as infections, hospitalizations tick upwardOntario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' later this week following an uptick in infections in the province.
-
Private info of 300 people breached in municipal phishing attack in North BayThe names and other personal information of 300 customers was breached in a phishing attack in North Bay on Wednesday.