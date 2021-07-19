Bulls on the Beach set for Chestermere Agricultural Society corral
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Some of Canada's best bull riders will be in action in Chestermere this week.
The first-ever Bulls on the Beach goes July 23, featuring 25 of the top riders in the country competing at the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society corral (201 West Chestermere Drive).
The sold-out event begins at 5 p.m. and will see all 25 in the long go, then 10 riders will return for the short go to see who will be crowned the first Bulls on the Beach champion.
Stock animals are being provided by Cale Pribyl of Lazy P Rodeo Company and Chestermere’s Cody MacLean will provide commentary.
