Potholes are the number one complaint for Ottawa motorists about the city's roads during the winter months.

According to data from the city of Ottawa, motorists filed 19,933 service requests about potholes on Ottawa's roads over the past three winters.

Coun. Matthew Luloff asked staff to release a list of service requests regarding winter operations for the winters of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. A report for the Transportation Committee looks at service requests received by Ottawa's 311 Call Centre related to winter operations, using Nov. 15 to April 15 for each season.

Potholes was the top service request over the three winters, with residents filing 19,933 reports about potholes on roads across the city.

During the winter of 2019-2020, there were 6.356 service requests regarding potholes on Ottawa roads, while 9,113 requests for pothole repairs were filed during the winter of 2018-19.

Gloucester-Southgate had the highest number of service requests regarding potholes during the winter of 2019-20, with 509 requests between Nov. 15 and April 15. There were 473 service requests for potholes in Knoxdale-Merivale.

The city received 14,724 service requests regarding "not plowed/treated" road conditions during the winters of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, while 7,652 service requests were filed for "slippery/icy" roads.

Overall, the city received 96,142 service requests through the 311 Call Centre for winter operations during the winters of 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-20. Service requests were filed for catch basins, issues on private property, sidewalks and pathways and road operations in general.

"For each of the three winter seasons, the largest quantity of service requests, accounting for approximately 60 per cent of the service requests received, were related to the category called 'Road Travelled Surfaces'," said the city.

"Road Travelled Surfaces includes any service request related to the paved surface of the road."