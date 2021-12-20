Bundle of Joy collects over 14,000 diapers for Carmichael Outreach

This year’s Bundle of Joy Campaign has come to an end with a mountain of diapers, formula and wipes.

The month-long campaign collected a total of 14,894 diapers. Carmichael Outreach is calling 2021 its most successful year ever.

In addition to the bassinet full of items, Costco also donated $1,200 worth of diapers and formula.

“Between everything here [at the Northgate Mall] and then what they had to add to the campaign as well it’s a lot, I’m concerned with how we’re going to store it,” said Aurora Marinari, development coordinator with Carmichael Outreach.

Erin and Associates Insurance sponsored the event. Owner Erin Caleval said it was emotional to see the items overflowing out of the giant bassinet.

“You think of 14,000 diaper changes or 14,000 opportunities where mom and dad don’t have to worry about how to take care of their newborn when you have sort of social and financial challenges, and then on top of that you’re a parent at Christmas in a global pandemic,” said Caleval.

The items help supply the organization’s program offering baby supplies to those in need six days a week.

Marinari said she is overwhelmed and grateful for all the support they received in making the campaign a success.

“It was just really wonderful to see the community really come out and support us, I don’t know if that’s because of the robbery or if it’s just Christmas or after two years of pandemic we all just want to do more to help the world be better,” she said.

Carmichael Outreach said the donations should be enough to get them through until the end of 2022.