Bundle up: Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington

Citing "bitterly cold arctic air" that has once again settled over the region, Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Minimum temperatures of - 21 C to - 27 C are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. With the wind chill, it's expected to feel more like - 28 C to - 33 C.

People are reminded to cover up, as exposed skin can develop frostbite within minutes, particularly with wind chill.

It's recommended to dress warmly in layers that can be removed if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant

Environment Canada notes extreme cold puts everyone at risk, but the risk is greatest for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

A list of warming centres in Waterloo Region can be found here. Most operate until around 5 p.m.

An Extreme cold warning is in effect for Waterloo Region. Starting tonight and into Wed. morning, expect wind chill values between minus 28 to minus 33.



Find info about how to protect yourself, warming centres, and winter emergency preparedness at https://t.co/fGWk8JiM4t https://t.co/uc1zNxv1fI pic.twitter.com/8MgRonQrdc