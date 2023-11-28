Bundle up: Freezing temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday
Expect to add an extra layer of warmth this morning as temperatures will remain low today with a slight chance of flurries throughout the day.
Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of minus 4 C coming down to a low of minus 11 C into tonight.
Wind chill will stay around minus 15 C today and minus 17 C overnight.
It will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds at 30 km/h will gust to 50 km/h.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with westerly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs on Wednesday will be a bit better than today with a high of minus 1 C.
Temperatures will improve slightly over the rest of the week with highs going up to 5 C while the precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain.
The average historical temperature for Nov. 28 is a high of 1.3 C and a low of minus 6.1 C.
-
Fake CSIS agent allegedly defrauded dozens of women out $2 millionPolice in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
-
Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limboA Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges and damage, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.
-
Get them while you can! Calgary Christmas tree vendors expect to sell out fast amid rising demand and falling supplyCalgarians looking for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season might find it a little more difficult with increasing demand and falling supply.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
-
Two early morning crashes in Woolwich blamed on slippery roadsOne person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service delayed again, BC Ferries saysBC Ferries expects to serve more than 900,000 passengers during the upcoming holiday season, and says it will be able to do so without one of its largest vessels, which remains out of service for repairs.
-
Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigationThree people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.