Ahead of some of the coldest temperatures of the season for the region, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a cold weather alert.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -11 C on Saturday and windchill values as low as -18 C, followed by a low of -14 C Sunday.

Anyone planning to be outdoors needs to take precautions and dress for the weather.

“The combination of cold weather and strong winds, like those we’ll have over the weekend and next week can have an impact on our bodies; if you don’t dress accordingly, the weather can damage exposed skin and can lead to hypothermia,” says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“Anyone spending time outdoors this weekend, especially in the evening, or in the overnight hours needs to cover exposed skin, putting on gloves and a warm hat, and dressing in layers to reduce the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.”

We won't fare much better next week with daytime high hovering around the -9 C mark, not including the windchill.

Meanwhile, snow and blowing snow left county roads in no condition for school buses Friday morning.

All buses in Oxford, Elgin, Middlesex County, and the Red Zone were been cancelled for day.

Buses ran in London with some minor delays.

Snow moved through the region Thursday evening into the night, meanwhile Friday morning winds are causing blowing snow as well.

Along Lake Erie, gale force winds pounded the shoreline Friday.