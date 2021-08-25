Burlington asks for help to rename park named after residential school designer
A southern Ontario city says it will rename a park named after an architect of the residential school system.
The City of Burlington says it is asking residents to come up with a new name for Ryerson Park.
The park is named after Egerton Ryerson, who helped design both the public and residential school systems.
The local school board voted unanimously to change the nearby Ryerson Public School and council followed suit to change the park's name.
The city says it is renaming the park out of respect for Indigenous residents after the discovery of mass graves at former residential schools across the country.
A statue of Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto was ripped down in June while municipalities across the country have removed other statues and names of those who helped create residential schools, including former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
