Burlington, Ont., establishing six-week indoor mask requirement for city employees
The mayor of a city west of Toronto says municipal employees will have to wear masks for the next six weeks amid rising illnesses among staff and in the wider community.
Marianne Meed Ward, mayor of Burlington, Ont., says masks will be required for all employees in city facilities, with some exceptions, but will not be required for members of the public at those venues.
She says the decision to bring back masking for city workers was made in light of a "perfect storm" of illness in both the community and among city staff.
Meed Ward says increasing staff absences due to illness have made it difficult to deliver city services and the situation is causing burnout among those remaining who must cover the work of their sick colleagues.
She says the masking requirement will be evaluated in the coming weeks.
Meed Ward says the requirement may be lifted sooner if health conditions change in the community and among staff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trustA Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steadyAlberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
N.B. government to spend $40M to expand energy efficiency programThe New Brunswick government is putting another $40 million into energy efficiency programs for homeowners.
-
P.E.I. opposition MLAs grill King government over carbon taxA day after the federal government announced what Maritimers will pay when the carbon tax comes into effect this summer, opposition MLAs on Prince Edward Island were quick to point the finger at the King government during question period.
-
To buy or not to buy: When to go generic at the grocery storeHome economist Getty Stewart says switching to generic can help cut costs at the grocery store. However, that doesn't mean it's the only option when it comes to saving a few dollars at checkout.
-
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Penguins past FlamesEvgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicineThe surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
'It brought chills': Haligonians watch Canada take on Belgium in World CupWhile Canada's 1-0 World Cup loss to Belgium was not the result fans hoped for, many remain firmly in Canada’s corner.
-
City councillors expected to formally name new deputy mayor next weekCity councillors were back in the chambers Wednesday for this session's first general committee meeting, setting the stage for what the next four years may look like.