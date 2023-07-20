Burlington, Ont. man charged with sexually assaulting young boy: police

A Burlington, Ont. man has been charged with sexually assaulting a victim who police describe as a “young boy” and warn there may be other victims.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Rico Salvador Roman, sexually assaulted the victim in a vehicle in a Burlington parking lot in the area of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road on July 13.

Police said the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Roman has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the incident, police said.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and anyone who has been victimized by Roman is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Roman is currently in police custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

The charges have not been proven in court.