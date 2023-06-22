Burlington teacher facing child pornography charges

A 29-year-old instructor with the Burlington Teen Tour Band has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said on Thursday that in May, their Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) commenced an investigation into a person who was allegedly sharing child sexual abuse material.

Police say that as a result of the investigation, Matthew Wicks, of Burlington, was arrested on Wednesday. He’s charged with accessing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Wicks was previously a partial load faculty member at Mohawk College and is the head percussion instructor for the Burlington Teen Tour Band, according to police.

“Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or D/Cst. Bob Barger at 905-465-8974 of the HRPS - ICE Unit,” police said in a press release.

“Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. 'See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers' at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.”