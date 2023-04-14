Burn ban in effect for Ottawa

A burn ban is in effect for Ottawa, as the capital enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures.

Ottawa fire says a burn ban is in effect until further notice, and all open air fires are prohibited.

Campfires, brush piles, and wood-burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during the ban.

"This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

The temperature hit 28.2 C in Ottawa at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.