Burn ban in effect for Ottawa as of Wednesday

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is issuing an open air burn ban for Ottawa.

The ban will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit. This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

Propane, ethanol, and natural gas outdoor fireplaces and barbecues are not included in the ban.

OFS says early spring conditions include a large volume of dry vegetation left over from last fall, which can quickly catch fire and spread.

The ban will remain in place until conditions improve and the green grass starts to show through tall dead grass, OFS says.

Tips to reduce fire risk