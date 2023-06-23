iHeartRadio

Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa


Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend.

The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.

All open air fires are prohibited during a burn ban, including properties with an Open Air Fire Permit.

"There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban as per the Open Air Fire By-law No. 2004-163," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

During the Open Air Fire Ban, campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted.

A fire ban is declared by the Fire Chief and is based largely on environmental conditions.

Ottawa has had seven days of rain so far in June, with a total of 21.7 mm of rain recorded at the Ottawa Airport.  Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of rain each day over the next seven days.

Quebec's ministry of natural resources has issued a ban on open fires in Gatineau, Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais, Pontiac and Papineau. The city of Gatineau has banned fireworks Saint Jean Baptiste and Canada Day celebrations due to the threat of forest fires in Quebec.

An #OpenAirFireBan is now in effect for the entire city of Ottawa.

Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during a ban. #OttNews #OttCity #Ottawa @ottawacity pic.twitter.com/MVnbUjD5RW

— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 23, 2023
