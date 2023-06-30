Burnaby homicide victim was 19 years old, IHIT says

Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a home invasion in Burnaby Thursday in hopes of advancing their investigation.

The victim was 19-year-old Ryan Nagy, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Friday.

“We believe this was a targeted incident,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the release.

“We’re asking that anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Nagy contact IHIT immediately as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Burnaby RCMP said Thursday that they had been called to the 7600-block of 17th Avenue, near Canada Way, around 7 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

One man – now identified as Nagy – died in the incident, and a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female victim has not been publicly identified.

Neighbours told CTV News on Thursday that Nagy was a young man with a bright future.

“He’s a good kid, great lacrosse player … some scholarships for that. Hard working kid,” said neighbour Michael Taschner, who said he watched the man grow up through the years.

“I just don’t know what would’ve caused this,” he said. “I just saw him yesterday and everything was fine.”

Pierotti said Thursday it was too soon to say what the motive for Nagy's slaying was. He said it was unclear how many perpetrators were involved in the killing, and that no arrests had been made.

IHIT is asking anyone with information related to the incident or who was in the area between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on the day it occurred to contact investigators.

Information can be provided by phone at 877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung