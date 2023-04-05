Burnaby man charged with 9 sex crimes first met child victim online, police say

A Burnaby man has been charged with nine sex offences against a child after a year-long investigation, according to authorities.

The Burnaby RCMP say that an investigation into 39-year-old Adam Joseph Woolacott first began in March of 2022.

"Police were contacted about allegations involving a man and a child victim whom the accused had initially met online, and later met in-person," a statement from the detachment Wednesday reads.

Last month, Woolacott was charged with five counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, two counts of inviting, counselling, or inciting a person under 16 to touch a person for a sexual purpose, one count of child luring, and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Woolacott has been ordered to abide by a number of conditions including a 10 p.m. curfew and a ban on being in parks, playgrounds, libraries, community centres, schools and daycares. He is also prohibited from communicating with or being alone with anyone under 16 and accessing any social media. He is also "not to wear any costume masks while in public places," according to police.

"Woolacott has been known to have an active digital presence, including in some communities which may attract both children and adults through shared interests," said Cpl. Michelle Hurtubise with the Burnaby RCMP’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offence Unit in a media release.

"We want the public to be aware of these charges and the ongoing conditions for Adam Woolacott, who is known to use his real name and screen names online."

Anyone who is aware of Woolacott breaching his conditions is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-7480.

No photo of Woolacott was provided and the RCMP told CTV News there is no plan to release one.