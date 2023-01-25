Burnaby RCMP issue warning after fake Rolex with counterfeit certificate of authenticity sold through Craigslist
After a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
The purchase of the watch happened in November of last year, according to authorities. After an in-person meeting where the buyer was shown a certificate of authenticity and a purchase receipt, the money was exchanged.
"Shortly after the sale, the buyer become suspicious of the purchase, and after getting the watch appraised the victim discovered the watch was counterfeit," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.
"The receipt and certificate were also determined to be fake."
Police are investigating the fraud, and recommending that anyone who has purchased a luxury watch through an online marketplace to get it appraised. If it turns out to be fake, buyers are urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP.
"We want to remind everyone to be cautious when making these types of purchases through marketplace websites," Kalanj said in the statement.
" If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that orderCalgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protestOttawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The carbon tax should be fairerBenjamin Franklin said nothing is certain except death and taxes. We can’t do much about the first but the second is a different matter. In a free society, through government, we have at least some say over what is taxed and at what rate.
-
Province investigating tree clearing on environmentally significant land in LaSalleTown officials and environmentalists say they have questions why trees were removed from a property west of the Todd Lane and Malden Road Roundabout.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decreaseNova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
-
Motion put forward to potentially regulate hookah lounges in WinnipegHookah lounges in Winnipeg may one day face health and safety regulations.
-
Teen girl assaulted on her way to school: PoliceWinnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in the city's West End.
-
Lucky lotto win for Cambridge manA Cambridge man is the region’s newest millionaire.
-
Police investigating Winnipeg's second homicide of 2023Winnipeg police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year.