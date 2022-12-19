Burnaby RCMP pull over 50 snow-covered cars in 1 morning

More than 50 drivers who had not cleared snow from their vehicles were pulled over Monday morning in Burnaby, according to police.

With snowfall and winter storm warnings in effect, Mounties took to social media to remind people of the dangers of driving without first brushing off accumulated snow. The Burnaby RCMP shared photos of the offending vehicles. In two instances, the entire rear window was obscured. In two other examples, large piles of the white stuff could be seen on the rooves.

According to the tweet, "many drivers did not have snowbrushes."

While authorities did not say whether any drivers were ticketed, it is a violation of the province's Motor Vehicle Act to drive with an "obstructed view." The penalty is a $109 fine and three points. Motorists are required to clear their windshields as well as brush snow off of their headlights and tail lights.

A snowfall warning issued Monday forecasts anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver. Frigid temperatures are also expected to persist throughout the Lower Mainlaind.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, with the weather agency predicting "dangerous travel conditions."

As we await the next snowfall, please take the time to clear your vehicle before driving



Accumulations of more than 20 centimetres are possible in some areas and the weather agency is advising against non-essential travel.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the warning says.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

A similar warning is also in effect for Highway 3 and Highway 5.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation is urging anyone without winter tires to stay off of the roads.