Burnaby RCMP release video of suspect vehicle connected to shooting

Mounties in Burnaby have released video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that injured a 59-year-old man in the city earlier this week.

The video shows a grey 2020 Kia Forte near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street before the shooting, which happened on Monday around 11:20 a.m., according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.

Police are now asking the public for additional video of the suspect vehicle recorded at specific times on the date of the shooting.

"Drivers with dash cam video from the area bordered by Patterson Ave., Imperial St., Frederick Ave. and Rumble St., between 10:45 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., are asked to please contact police," Mounties said in their release.

They're also asking for dash cam video recorded along Willingdon or Patterson avenues, as well as along Dawson Street, between 11:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

“We believe dashcam footage from these specific times and areas may assist us in this investigation and in tracking the movements of the suspect vehicle and anyone associated to it,” said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in the release.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at those times who may have dashcam footage to contact our investigators.”

Officers were called to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street on Monday for reports of a shooting near the Ocean View Cemetery.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in front of a house registered to Ronaldo Lising, a man with the same name as a well-known B.C. Hells Angel with convictions for a variety of drug, weapon and assault offences.

Police would not confirm the victim's identity Monday, but said he is known to police, and that they believe the shooting is targeted.

"We don't have any indicators at this time to say that there will be retaliation. People can jump to conclusions, people generally do," said Kalanj at the time.

"What we're basically saying to the public right now is we don't believe there's an ongoing threat to public safety."

Information on the incident can be provided via the Burnaby RCMP's dedicated tip line at 604-646-9511 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit and Andrew Weichel