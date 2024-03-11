Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help locating a driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city Friday.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. as the victim was walking across Marine Drive in the 5400 block, near the Hindu Temple, according to a news release issued by Burnaby RCMP Saturday.

"The driver of the vehicle reportedly stopped and initially assisted the victim, but then left the scene without exchanging information," the release reads.

The female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, according to RCMP.

Police said the vehicle was described to them as a "white SUV," but witnesses were unable to determine the licence plate number.

The driver was described as an Asian man in his mid 30s, Mounties said.

While investigators believe there were several people in the area who witnessed the incident and took photos or video, "no one has come forward" to share that evidence, police said.

"If you have photos or video of the incident or the aftermath of the incident, we would really like to hear from you," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in the release.

"You might have captured the SUV on video or in a photo before or after the incident and not even know it."

Mounties are asking anyone with dash cam video recorded on Marine Drive or any of the north-south avenues in the area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday to get in touch with them. They provided a map highlighting the roads from which they're interested in receiving video.

Evidence can be shared with Burnaby RCMP by calling 604-646-9999 and quoting file number 2024-8004, police said.