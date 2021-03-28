Burnaby salon added to list of COVID-19 exposures in Fraser Health region

Health officials are warning patrons of a Burnaby hair salon that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Fraser Health added First Hair and Beauty Studio, located at 7639 6th St., to its list of public exposures on Sunday.

Patrons who were at the salon between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 23 to 25 should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

There is no known risk to anyone who was at the facility outside of those hours, according to the health authority.

B.C. health officials only issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to the public and they're unable to notify everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on the public exposures page of its website.