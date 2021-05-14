Burnaby shooting: Man killed in latest Lower Mainland incident had gang ties, police say

The man killed in Thursday night's brazen shooting at a busy shopping mall in Burnaby, B.C., has been identified as a 23-year-old with gang affiliations.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Jaskeert Kalkat was one of the three people struck by gunfire at the Market Crossing shopping complex. The other two, a man and a woman, survived but suffered what authorities described as severe injuries.

"It's still early in the investigation but we believe all three were targeted in the shooting," Sgt. Frank Jang said Friday.

Kalkat was known to police and investigators believe his gang ties played a role in his murder.

"Is this related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict?" Jang said. "The answer is yes, based on the information we have."

The shots rang out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, in a public area littered with innocent bystanders – circumstances similar to several of the other recent shootings in the region, including another in Burnaby last weekend that left one man dead and an innocent victim injured.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said the violence has left "many people on edge," but assured residents that Burnaby remains a safe community.

"We will not tolerate this. This is not who we are as Canadians," Hurley said. "This cycle of violence must end. Everyone needs the confidence of knowing they're safe when they go shopping, visit a park or walk on our streets."

This is a breaking news update. Original story follows.

A busy shopping centre in Burnaby, B.C., has become the latest crime scene in region's ongoing gang conflict.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the Market Crossing shopping complex shortly after 8:30 p.m. last night after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witness video taken at the scene shows officers in white forensic suits pulling an unresponsive man from a BMW littered with more than a dozen bullet holes.

They laid him on the ground in the parking lot and started doing CPR.

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual he succumbed to his injuries,” said Cpl. Brett Cunningham of Burnaby RCMP in a news release.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

They appear to be a man and woman who were put onto stretchers and loaded into ambulances on scene.

Their conditions are not yet known.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” wrote Cunningham.

The RCMP’s gang unit was on scene.

The shooting appeared to happen in the parking lot just outside the Cactus Club Cafe.

“We just heard tables flipping and people screaming. People started running because they didn't know what to do. A few people just had a few scratches on their knees and stuff,” said Holly Clark, a server.

Broken dishes, shattered glass and knocked over furniture on the patio were left in their wake.

“You could see everybody on the patio jumping over the barrier here and just fleeing and hiding behind the rocks and stones and different trees,” said Amberlynn Hooge, who was inside the Cactus Club.

But because there were so many shots fired, bystanders were confused where they were coming from.

“It was really scary we all ducked and we didn’t know what to do. I thought it was going to get shot,” Clark said.

The complex is has dozens of stores and restaurants and was very busy at the time.

“We heard a lot of pops and bangs and cracks,” said Ron who was nearby when the gunfire erupted.

He initially thought it was fireworks.

Dash camera video posted on social media, contained what sounded like well over a dozen rounds.

“You expect if there's going to be a shooting there's going to be a few shots," Ron said. "This seemed very rapid.”

He is concerned about just how brazen the gun violence has become.

“You hope they’re good shots, because there's a lot of innocent people in a Cactus Club, and going through walking by getting to and from the neighborhood into the stores and stuff like that,” he said.

About half an hour after the shots rang out, police were called to reports of a burning vehicle in South Surrey.

It was found on a dead-end road near 184 Street and 18th Avenue.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News Friday morning that they were still trying to determine whether the vehicle was linked to the shooting.

Back in Burnaby, a large area of the complex remained behind police tape Friday morning with worried neighbours dropping by to see what had happened.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

The gang war in the Lower Mainland has become increasingly brazen, with gangsters gunned down outside, toy stores, rec centres and even Vancouver International Airport.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth met with leaders of policing agencies across the region Thursday to identify gaps in the system.

“Police said it's not about resources so I also want to make sure there's not any other areas we need to be focusing on,” he said.

No suspect information has been released about the latest shooting, though IHIT is expected to provide an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).