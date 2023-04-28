Burnaby teen was killed during sexual assault, Crown alleges at opening of long-awaited murder trial

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to readers.

The Crown gave its opening statement in the long-awaited murder trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old in Burnaby nearly six years ago, detailing the prosecution's theory of how the girl was killed.

Ibrahim Ali pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on the opening day of the trial earlier this month, but several delays prevented the trial-by-jury from moving forward.

The victim, whose identity is now protected by a court-ordered publication ban, was last seen alive departing a Burnaby Tim Hortons just hours before her body was found in Central Park in July of 2017.

Crown prosecutor Isobel Keeley says the crown’s theory is that Ali strangled the teen to death while sexually assaulting her after grabbing her off a pathway in the park.

Keeley says the girl suffered injuries to several parts of her body, but the forensic pathologist will testify that strangulation was the cause of the death.

She says that DNA evidence will prove the sexual assault.

“There are no eyewitnesses to the murder,” Keeley said, but told jury members that cellphone and bank records prove Ali was in Burnaby that day.

Keeley added that they were strangers, and that phone records will prove there was no previous contact between them.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, defendants are automatically charged with first-degree murder when death is caused while committing sexual assault, regardless of whether it was premeditated or not.

RCMP Const. Richard Huggins, who was assigned to the Burnaby detachment in July 2017, was the first person to testify in the trial.

He says he was dispatched to search for the missing girl shortly after midnight on July 19, adding that police used technology to “ping” the girl's cellphone — allowing them to find its general location.

That led them to the southeastern area of the park, he said.

Huggins said he and another officer began searching the area and he noticed a pink wallet laying in the brush just off a path.

Huggins testified that, wearing gloves, he opened it to find the cellphone, a picture that fit the description of the missing teen and a student identification card with the girl's name.

He says he then called for the help of police dog services, who were able to find her body nearby shortly after arriving.

“Her skin appeared to be pale, she didn’t appear to be breathing,” said Huggins.

“She was laying on her back, her hands were up by her head,” he continued.

Huggins said paramedics declared the girl dead on scene.

Earlier in his testimony, Huggins said that before they found the body, he had a brief interaction with a man he believed to be a film crew worker in the park.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough pressed Huggins about the man.

“In terms of where the victim’s body was located versus where you talked to this guy how far of a distance was it?” he asked.

“I didn’t make a note at the time,” replied Huggins.

“Did you go back the next day and think well I talked to a guy who claimed to be with a film crew and then later found a body," said McCullough.

“I’m going to think about it, I’m going to go back the next day and figure out how close he was to that body, did you do that?” he continued.

“I did not go back the next day,” Huggins said.

Crown says it will call on roughly 50 witnesses during the trial, which is expected to last about two months.

With files from the Canadian Press.