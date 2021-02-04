Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby for what they're calling a murder.

A house on Portland Street was blocked off by police tape Thursday morning, and it appeared someone may have forced their way in to the home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a man in his early 30s had been shot.

The team said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was "gunned down in his vehicle" Wednesday at around 8 p.m.

IHIT is expected to provide more details later in the day.

The death comes a day after police were called to another area of Burnaby to investigate a stabbing with two youth victims, and after a 22-year-old man killed in Langley was publicly identified.

The youths were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no details about suspects or a possible motive have been made public.

In a statement Wednesday night on an unrelated incident, IHIT said Arshdeep Singh was the victim of a shooting on 207 Street in Langley last week.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, was also found with gunshot wounds, but was expected to survive.

So far there is nothing to indicate the recent bouts of violence are connected to the latest homicide in Burnaby.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.