Burned bobcat prompts N.B. RCMP to ask for public assistance

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a suspicious vehicle fire in Salisbury West, N.B.

RCMP and the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a report of a Bobcat skid-steer on fire on Route 106 around 6:10 a.m. on March 27.

RCMP says the investigation deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature, and police continue to investigate the cause.

People in the area who have outdoor surveillance cameras, trail cams, or dash camera footage are being asked to check their recordings for suspicious activity between 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of March 27, is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-387-2222.