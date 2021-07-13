Burrard SkyTrain Station to close for 2 years to complete 'major upgrade': TransLink
A busy downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station will be closed for two years to complete "a major upgrade," TransLink announced Tuesday.
Upgrades to Burrard SkyTrain Station will begin in early 2022, the transportation authority said in a news release. The station will close during that time so work can be "done safely and more efficiently that were it to remain partially open during construction."
Upgrades will include doubling the number of escalators and elevators, relocating the entrance, redesigning the outdoor plaza and upgrading the station's power supply.
“These significant upgrades are necessary to keep our transit system operating effectively and efficiently for our customers,” said TransLink interim CEO Gigi Chen-Kuo in a news release.
“With more than 7.6 million annual boardings in 2019, Burrard Station is the fourth busiest station on our SkyTrain network. These upgrades will greatly improve the customer experience and as the region prepares to welcome one million new residents by the year 2050, this important project allows us to be prepared for additional future demand.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
