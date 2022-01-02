Burst pipe floods central Edmonton seniors housing complex
Approximately 50 seniors at an apartment complex in central Edmonton were displaced after a water leak on Sunday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News that crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of a water issue at Ansgar Villa, a seniors housing complex at 101 Avenue and 120 Street. EPCOR was called out to help 15 minutes later.
Firefighters said they saw water streaming from the fourth floor into the lobby, with approximately eight inches of water on the ground.
Initially, ETS buses were dispatched to help keep those affected by flooding warm, but residents were able to move to other parts of the building that were not affected.
Investigators say the cause of the flooding was a broken pipe on the building's fourth floor. Residents from that floor down were displaced, with some units suffering serious damage, EFRS said in a statement.
Since the flooding occurred on private property, EPCOR says the property owner is responsible for repairs. Once completed, EPCOR staff will return to inspect for any further issues.
Officials did not have an estimate for the total damages.
