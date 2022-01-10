Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charity

A burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.

The frozen pipe popped at Forest Lawn Community Centre, damaging computers and laptops stored there.

And while kids have returned to school in Calgary, remote learning from home still hasn't been ruled out if COVID case numbers get too high.

The ruined computers were donations and the charity that collects them can't afford to replace them.

Additionally, the damage done to the building makes it difficult for staff to do their charity work.

"We wouldn't even have done the bikes program without this building," said Gar Gar, executive director of the Youth Empowerment and Skills (YES) Centre, referring to a summer program the organization created to give bicycles to children in need. (YES is also the organization behind providind donated computers to children).

"We wouldn't have done the computers (either)," he added. "Even to get the donation, there is nowhere to put them. There are also food hampers that a lot of families depend on them."

The organization is assessing what to do next to help kids in need.