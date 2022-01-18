Burst pipe shuts down Huron Hospice
It could be days, weeks, or possibly months before the Huron Hospice near Clinton, Ont. is back up and running.
A burst water pipe Saturday night has caused “significant damage” to the residence, forcing the hospice’s indefinite closure.
It’s believed Saturday’s frigid temperatures contributed to the issue that centred around the building’s sprinkler system.
Three residents in the Huron Hospice at the time of the burst pipe, had to be transferred to the Rotary Hospice in Stratford.
Officials with the Huron Hospice say the affected areas included a resident bathroom, kitchen, hallways and great room.
Restoration crews are starting work to assess the damage this week. It’s unknown when the Huron Hospice will be able to re-open.
Willy Van Klooster is the executive director of Huron Hospice.
He said in a statement, “We wish to thank the Central Huron Fire Department, Rotary Hospice of Stratford Perth and our dedicated team of staff and volunteers. Their immediate response in our time of need shows that we truly live in a compassionate community.”
