Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closure
An elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
The flooding at Sir James Douglas Elementary left district staff scrambling to find an alternative space for students just days before schools across the city are set to reopen.
"We are working as fast as possible, however there are many complexities to consider," the district said in an email to CTV News. "We do anticipate a slightly delayed school start because of this."
Officials said the pipes at Douglas froze and burst during the recent winter storms that wreaked havoc across B.C.'s South Coast.
The resulting damage is "significant," according to the district, and restoration crews estimate it will take months before the school is safe for students and teachers to return.
Families were informed about the closure on Wednesday. The district told CTV News it recognizes how challenging the unexpected news is for students, parents and teachers.
"It is our top priority to get the Douglas school community settled into a temporary school location as quickly as possible," it said.
