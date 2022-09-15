Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closures

A broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Thursday morning as local streets were flooded.

Video and images posted to social media showed at least one parked car partially submerged near Marine Drive and Cornish Street. Crews worked through the night trying to prevent water from reaching homes.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Vancouver it was on scene and city staff is continuing to assess the damage.

Surrounding roads were still closed at of 6:30 a.m., preventing drivers from getting near that section of Marine Drive, including along 70th Avenue west of Granville Street.

