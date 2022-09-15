Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closures
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Thursday morning as local streets were flooded.
Video and images posted to social media showed at least one parked car partially submerged near Marine Drive and Cornish Street. Crews worked through the night trying to prevent water from reaching homes.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Vancouver it was on scene and city staff is continuing to assess the damage.
Surrounding roads were still closed at of 6:30 a.m., preventing drivers from getting near that section of Marine Drive, including along 70th Avenue west of Granville Street.
RIP this guys car pic.twitter.com/RPbifaYwQM— Mo Tayeban (@Mahbodt2) September 15, 2022
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in VancouverVancouver police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
-
Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last monthThe Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month.
-
Guelph man allegedly hides from officers behind bus shelter, faces drugs and weapons chargesGuelph police have handed out several drug and weapon charges to a man they say was trying to hide from them behind a bus shelter.
-
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's VineyardFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
-
Smoke heading out, rain heading in for CalgaryAir quality improving, cooling to showers next week in Calgary.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Two more 20s, then a bit cooler for the weekendTemperatures are set to return to "average" this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper teens Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton region.
-
Two people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crashWindsor police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the east side of the city.
-
'Millions of dollars': Rare collectible cars up for auction in ReginaMillions of dollars of collectible vehicles are going on the auction block this weekend in Regina and the sale includes Thunderbirds, Porches and even a Rolls Royce.
-
Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver CupSwiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.