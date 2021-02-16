Minor repairs are underway at Colwood's Hatley Castle after a water pipe burst over the weekend.

A water pipe in the castle's roof failed on Saturday morning, sending water leaking into the building's main foyer and basement.

The castle on the Royal Roads University campus was being cleaned, repaired and dried Tuesday, according to Royal Roads spokesperson Cindy MacDougall.

University staff who were working in the castle are expected to work from home for the next few days while the necessary repairs are made.