The city's second-largest school board has gone to the province with its hat in its hand to try and ease the burden on its crowded buildings.

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) says many of the schools in its network are at or over capacity but it doesn't have the capital to expand.

One such school, St. Martin de Porres in Airdrie, the only Catholic high school in that community, is currently sitting at 104 per cent of its capacity for students.

Because of the crunch, the CCSD has asked the province to pitch in.

"They're bursting at the seams," said Mark Martin, chair of the CCSD's board of trustees. "When you're getting to that capacity, you're really starting to impact the quality of education you can offer."

She added the CCSD has received proportionately less funding than other school boards in both Calgary and Edmonton.

Instead, Martin wants to see more money allocated in the upcoming provincial budget.

CTV News has reached out to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange's office for comment.

The CCSD administers 117 schools and more than 59,000 students in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane and Chestermere.