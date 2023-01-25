Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits

As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.

While the snowfall is expected to end by Thursday morning, some spots will see up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Here’s what you need to know from each school board throughout the GTHA and Niagara. The full list of school bus cancellations will be updated as information becomes available.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB)

No updates have been provided by the TDSB regarding Thursday’s plans. Parents can find updates here.

The TCSDB announced it will be monitoring the weather and will make its decision regarding potential bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

York Region District School Board (YRDSB) and York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB)

Both YRDSB and YCSDB have cancelled all of their school transportation services Thursday due to the anticipated inclement weather.

All schools will remain open, though YRDSB notes secondary students with in-person exams Thursday will have them rescheduled at another time.

Durham District School Board (DDSB) and Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB)

No updates have been provided by the DDSB. The DCDSB encourages parents to look online regarding bus delays and cancellations.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB)

No updates have been provided by the HDSB or HCDSB regarding Thursday’s plans. Parents can find updates here.

Peel Region District School Board (PDSB)

No updates have been provided yet by the PDSB regarding Thursday’s plans. Parents can find updates here.

District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) and Niagara Catholic District School Board

Both the DSBN and Niagara Catholic DSB postponed Wednesday’s exams and activities to Thursday, but no further updates have been made.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB)

No updates have been provided yet by the HWDSB regarding Thursday’s plans. Parents can find updates here.