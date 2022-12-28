iHeartRadio

Bus blocks Stony Plain Road after crash


A bus was involved in a crash with a car on Stony Plain Road. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Drivers using Stony Plain Road on Wednesday morning were delayed as a result of a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

The crash happened at Stony Plain Road and 158 Street.

The bus was diagonally blocking the west bound lanes of Stony Plain Road.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

